Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.14. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.