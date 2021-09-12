Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

