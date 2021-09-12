Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

