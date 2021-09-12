Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,750,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,716,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

