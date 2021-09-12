Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

