Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.3% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

