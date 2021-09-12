Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

