Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,078 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.4% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 102,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

