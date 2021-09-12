Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

