Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.