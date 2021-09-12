Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

