Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centogene by 50.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

