Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $105.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

