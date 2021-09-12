CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Review

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CEVA and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Snap 1 4 30 0 2.83

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Snap has a consensus target price of $75.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Snap -22.49% -32.45% -13.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.31 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,508.00 Snap $2.51 billion 46.99 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -118.25

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

