Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $12.84 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

