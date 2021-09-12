Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSBR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.16. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Champions Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Champions Oncology worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

