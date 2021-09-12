Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

