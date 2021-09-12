Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

