Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $91.13 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $157,486,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 1,283,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

