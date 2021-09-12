China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE CEA opened at $20.66 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

