Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $22.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 310,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Cinemark by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 594,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 479,854 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cinemark by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

