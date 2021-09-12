Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

CSCO opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.