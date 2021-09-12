Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $135,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

