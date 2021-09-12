Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,187. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.