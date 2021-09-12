Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 47,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

