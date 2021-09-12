Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $4.57 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $144,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 2,004,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,767. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

