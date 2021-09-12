Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 340,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,038. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

