ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

