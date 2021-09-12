CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,320 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

