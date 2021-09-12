CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

