Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $19,915.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

