CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 245,268 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

