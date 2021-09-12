Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.