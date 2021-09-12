Commerce Bank Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

