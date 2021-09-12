Commerce Bank Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $379.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

