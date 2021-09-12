Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

