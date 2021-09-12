Commerce Bank Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $198.03. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

