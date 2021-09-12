Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

