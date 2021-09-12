Commerce Bank Sells 3,262 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

