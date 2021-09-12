Commerce Bank Sells 351 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.