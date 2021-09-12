Commerce Bank Sells 365 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

