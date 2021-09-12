Commerce Bank Sells 624 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock worth $33,942,290. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

