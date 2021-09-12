ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Cut by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 5,055,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

