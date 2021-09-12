Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

