ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $16,461.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.19 or 0.00463004 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.