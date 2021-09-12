Contrasting APA (NASDAQ:APA) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares APA and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08% U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92%

This table compares APA and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.59 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.31 U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.49 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

U.S. Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for APA and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 8 1 2.63 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA currently has a consensus target price of $25.32, suggesting a potential upside of 35.48%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

