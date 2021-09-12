Contrasting New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) & Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Medical and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Select Medical currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. New Frontier Health has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.53 billion 0.84 $258.99 million $1.89 18.27 New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Select Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 7.17% 32.52% 5.50% New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92%

Volatility and Risk

Select Medical has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Medical beats New Frontier Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment provides physical medicine, as well as rehabilitation programs and services, which serve to optimize patient health, function, and quality of life. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services through its clinics. The Concentra segment operates through its medical centers and contract services provided at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics, which deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, veteran’s healthcare, and consumer health services. The company was founded by Robert A. Ortenzio and Rocco A. Ortenzio in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

