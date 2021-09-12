Contrasting Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

16.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Support.com and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Support.com and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 11.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 21.39 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Support.com beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

