Contrasting The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get The Western Union alerts:

This table compares The Western Union and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 16.10% 424.46% 8.80% The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95%

92.4% of The Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.77 $744.30 million $1.87 11.28 The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.89 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 3 2 2 0 1.86 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.08%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than The Western Union.

Summary

The Western Union beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.