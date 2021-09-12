Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

